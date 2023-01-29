Oceania’s Riviera heads for Asia

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2023: Oceania Cruises will deploy the rejuvenated Riviera for voyages in Asia during the 2023 to 2024 cruise season,

The 1,238-guest ship will, for the first time, visit Cochin, India; Yangon, Myanmar; Busan, South Korea; Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand, offering 25 voyages ranging from 10 to 82 days.

The decision to move Riviera to Asia for the 2023 to 2024 season follows the stem-to-stern rejuvenation of all staterooms, suites, public spaces, restaurants and bars.

The ship’s planned visit to Yangon in Myanmar could raise eyebrows as the country is heavily sanctioned after Myanmar’s military junta ousted the legitimately elected government in February 2021. Travel advisories issued by the US, Europe and Australia warn nationals against visiting the country.

Sample Voyages

The 14-day Empires of Asia voyage will sail from Tokyo, Japan, to Hong Kong, China, in October 2023. Itinerary highlights include overnight calls in Kyoto (Kobe), Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; plus visits to Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Japanese ports, including Kagoshima and Hiroshima.

The 72-day Epic Eastern Explorer itinerary, departing in early January 2024, will sail from Mumbai, India, to Tokyo, Japan. Overnight calls are scheduled for Male, Maldives; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Singapore, Singapore; Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam; Shanghai, China; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; Kyoto (Kobe) and Tokyo, Japan. Two-night stays are scheduled in Yangon, Myanmar; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong, China. Other voyage highlights include Manila, Philippines; Hue and Nha Trang in Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; and Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The 12-day Land of the Rising Sun roundtrip from Tokyo offers an exploration of Japan in March and April of 2024. Ports of call include Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Beppu, Hiroshima and an overnight stay in Kyoto (Kobe).

Headquartered in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, which includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.