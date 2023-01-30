Batik Air adds Kuala Lumpur flight

YOGYAKARTA, 31 January 2023: Batik Air, a member of Lion Air Group, launches a new direct flight from Yogyakarta to Kuala Lumpur, starting 31 January 31, 2023.

Flight ID7187 departs Yogyakarta at 0700 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1020. The return flight ID7186 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1105 and arrives in Yogyakarta at 1220. Flights operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The one-way fare on the Yogyakarta – Kuala Lumpur route during February starts at IDR 1,725,000 in economy class and IDR 7,425,000 in business class.

Flight Schedule

Route Flight No Schedule Time Departure Schedule Time Arrival Frequency Yogyakarta Kulonprogo (YIA) – Kuala Lumpur (KUL) ID-7187 07.00 10.20 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Yogyakarta Kulonprogo (YIA) ID-7186 11.05 12.20 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Time difference:

• Yogyakarta: Western Indonesia Time (GMT+ 07)

• Kuala Lumpur: GMT+08

The Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta route will support the return of foreign tourists to Indonesia. Within days of the launch, the region’s top travel show, the ASEAN Tourism Forum, will be hosted in Yogyakarta from 2 to 5 February 2023. The official ceremony for the show will be hosted at the Prambanan Temple venue, introducing the theme “ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations”.

Batik Air’s first direct international flight from YIA provides a new option for tourists from Malaysia in addition to the flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Batik Air deploy a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft (12 business class and 150 economy class seats) to the Yogyakarta – Kuala Lumpur route.