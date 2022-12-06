Vistara starts Pune to Singapore service

DELHI, 7 December 2022: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has launched nonstop flights between Pune and Singapore.

The inaugural flight departed from Pune at 0210 (IST) and arrived in Singapore at 1030 (GMT) on 2 December. It was flagged off by Honourable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Delhi.

The airline will operate four weekly flights on the route using its A321neo aircraft.

An inaugural event was organised at the Pune airport, attended by Gavin Roch, Vice Consul, Consul General of Singapore; Prashant Girbane, Director General, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture and Deepak Karandikar, President, MCCIA.

The event was virtually attended by Honourable Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia; Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara; Chandrakant Patil, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra & Guardian Minister of Pune; Sudhir Mehta, CMD and Pinnacle Industries Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the start of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said: “We are excited to be able to connect Pune and Singapore – two cities that were not directly connected thus far. There is a growing demand for air travel between the two cities, especially from corporate travellers. We are confident that customers will appreciate having the option of flying India’s best airline in this sector.”

Schedule of flights between Singapore and Pune, effective 2 December 2022: