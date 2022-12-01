Jetstar moves to Changi T1 in early 2023

SINGAPORE, 2 December 2022: Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Airways have confirmed they will operate from Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4) from 22 March 2023.

The relocation to T4 will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet the growing demand for air travel while creating headroom for Jetstar to grow at the global hub.

The first Jetstar Asia flight to arrive at T4 will be 3K766 from Manila at 0040 on 22 March 2023, with flight 3K761 to Manila taking off from T4 at 0615.

The first Jetstar Airways flight to operate out of T4 will be JQ8, departing Singapore to Melbourne at 2210 on 22 March 2023. The return flight, JQ7, will arrive in Singapore the following day, at 2010.

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 200 weekly services in and out of T4, to and from key destinations in Southeast Asia, including Bali (Denpasar), Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Phnom Penh.

Jetstar Airways will continue to fly between Singapore and Melbourne up to six times a week, with the popular route being operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying more than 200,000 passengers each year between the two cities.

Opened in 2017, T4 is Changi’s newest terminal with 21 contact gates, of which 17 are built for narrow-body aircraft. With a 16 million passengers per annum capacity, T4 reopened on 13 September 2022 after a two-year pause. Since its reopening, T4 has handled more than one million passenger movements with the 14 airlines that have moved their operations to the terminal.