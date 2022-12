Thai AirAsia boosts flights to Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos, 2 December 2022: Thai AirAsia is increasing flights from Bangkok to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos this month.

Currently, the airline flies daily to both destinations. Travel executives posted details of the additional flights from both cities to Bangkok on the Tourism Professionals of Laos Facebook page.

Four more services from Vientiane

FD9043 departs Vientiane at 0935 and arrives in Bangkok at 1045 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

FD9043 departs Vientiane at 0950 and arrives in Bangkok at 1055 on Monday.

The daily FD1041 reintroduced last May continues unchanged. It departs Vientiane at 1300 and arrives in Bangkok at 1540.

Three more services from Luang Prabang

FD9031 departs Luang Prabang at 0935 and arrives in Bangkok at 1100 every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The daily FD1031 continues unchanged, departing Luang Prabang at 1550 and arriving in Bangkok at 1715.

Roundtrip fares from Bangkok to Vientiane start at USD103 and to Luang Prabang at USD153.