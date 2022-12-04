SINGAPORE, 5 December 2022: Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting 15 March 2023, giving guests in the region the opportunity to enjoy the effortless, personalised Princess MedallionClass experience for the first time.

“The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “In addition, Japanese guests will appreciate the unmatched Princess MedallionClass experience offering unmatched personalisation and hassle-free service.”

Diamond Princess delivers the ultimate effortless, personalised cruising featuring world-class dining and entertainment, all elevated by the Princess MedallionClass Experience. The Medallion enables everything from expedited, contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Japanese-built Diamond Princess returns to celebrate the 10th anniversary of sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe starting 15 March with a nine-day sailing roundtrip from Tokyo. The ship – designed exclusively with the destination in mind –will call to 38 destinations in four countries on 43 unique itineraries and 57 departures, ranging from 5 to 19 days. Key reasons to experience Japan with Princess in 2023 include:

Temples, Shrines, Castles – Guests delight in the abundance of stunning temples and shrines, like the magnificent 16 th century Osaka Castle or Seiryu-ji Temple, home of Japan’s largest bronze seated Buddha.

century Osaka Castle or Seiryu-ji Temple, home of Japan’s largest bronze seated Buddha. Festivals – Opportunities to experience seven festivals, including Japan’s world-famous Kyoto Gion Festival, featuring massive, hand-crafted “Yama” and “Hoko” floats constructed every year without using nails, or watch a display of 10,000 fireworks during the Kumano Fireworks Festival.

Vibrant Cities & Landscapes – Astounding cities where the 21 st century coexists with the spirit of ancient Japan thrive, such as shopping in Tokyo’s Ginza district, trying local delicacies at nearby restaurants or exploring the Imperial Palace plaza. With access to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, guests can marvel at Mt. Fuji, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.

century coexists with the spirit of ancient Japan thrive, such as shopping in Tokyo’s Ginza district, trying local delicacies at nearby restaurants or exploring the Imperial Palace plaza. With access to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, guests can marvel at Mt. Fuji, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial and the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto. Spring Flowers, Gardens and Onsens – Travelers soak in spring flowers all over Japan during spring, whether it’s visiting a classic Japanese garden, seeing hundreds of sakura (cherry blossoms) while picnicking, enjoying the meditative atmosphere of tranquil parks or soaking in the healing benefits of a geothermal “onsen” natural hot spring bath.

For those travellers with more time to explore Japan, Princess offers 13- or 14-day Highlights of Japan cruisetours, featuring a multiple-night land tour combined with the cruise for more time on land to experience the wonders of both Tokyo and Kyoto.

Diamond Princess features the largest open-air Japanese bath at sea – an 8,800 sq. ft bath and garden complex offering indoor and outdoor Japanese bathing experiences, including steam rooms, saunas and hot tubs with spectacular ocean vistas. Guests can experience Diamond’s distinctly Japanese offerings, such as Kai Sushi, an authentic sushi bar and various other dining options while enjoying the warm, welcoming service synonymous with Princess.

www.princess.com