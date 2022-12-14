India eases visas for UK nationals

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2022: Pandaw Cruises’ sales team reports that UK nationals are once more eligible to apply for India’s tourist online eVisa, making it easier for them to visit India during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

India had earlier suspended the eVisa during the Covid-19 crisis, a move that forced thousands of UK holidaymakers to cancel trips.

Click here to apply for your Indian E-visa via the official E-visa portal.

To mark the return of the eVisa for UK citizens and the resumption of, Pandaw’s river sailings in India, the specialised cruise company is offering a 10% discount on bookings for its end-of-season sailings in 2023.