Destination Mekong revives annual summit

PHNOM PENH, 7 December 2022: The commercial arm of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office, Destination Mekong, will hold its 2022 Destination Mekong Summit from 14 to 15 December in Phnom Penh.

Destination Mekong, the private regional tourism board registered in Singapore, has its operational office in Cambodia. It’s the first Destination Mekong Summit since the group was formed legally earlier this year and subsequently hired its first CEO, Catherine Germier-Hamel.

The two-day event will take place at Trellion and Aquation Parks on Koh Pich in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with a live and virtual audience discussing the theme ‘Together – Smarter – Stronger’.

Destination Mekong has recruited 40 speakers packing them into business session panels over two days. They include tourism and hospitality executives in the Mekong region, mainly owners of tourism SMEs, social entrepreneurs, educators, and a smattering of public officials representing the six Mekong Region countries – Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Of note will be the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) session on ‘Championing the GMS as a sustainable tourism destination and the Child Protection in Travel and Tourism led by (ECPAT) International.

On the morning of the second day, 15 December, the Destination Mekong Summit will offer its participants the opportunity to attend the following training sessions and workshops:

The latest line-up of speakers and programmes can be found here

Registration fee: USD30 for the full in-person event but free for Destination Mekong members, partners, speakers and online participants. There is a USD15 charge for non-DM members to attend the opening cocktail party and awards presentations.

For more information and registration details visit https://www.destinationmekong.com/dms22/