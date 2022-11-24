THAI adds flights to Singapore

BANGKOK, 25 November 2022: Thai Airways International will increase its Bangkok-Singapore roundtrip flights from 21 to 28 per week starting 12 December 2022 to serve travel demand going into the festive holiday season.

THAI is adding services on routes to destinations in Asia that introduced easy entry rules and no Covid-19 restrictions. Japan has also reinstated visa exemption for Thai travellers, boosting bookings since October.

Singapore flight details are as follows:

1) TG403 from Bangkok at 08.00 hours to Singapore at 1115 (local time) and TG404 from Singapore at 1225 (local time) to Bangkok at 1345.

2) TG413 from Bangkok at 1130 to Singapore at 1450 (local time) and TG414 from Singapore at 1555 (local time) to Bangkok at 1715.

3) TG407 from Bangkok at 1250 to Singapore at 1610 (local time) and TG408 from Singapore at 1815 (local time) to Bangkok at 1935.

4) TG409 from Bangkok at 1635 to Singapore at 1955 (local time) and TG410 from Singapore at 2100 (local time) to Bangkok at 2220.

Earlier the airline confirmed its winter schedule from 30 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Intercontinental routes

Bangkok – London: twice daily.

Bangkok – Paris: daily.

Bangkok – Zurich: daily.

Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily.

Bangkok – Munich: daily.

Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily.

Bangkok – Stockholm: Five times weekly and increasing daily from 1 December 2022.

Bangkok-Melbourne: daily.

Regional routes

Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita): twice daily.

Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda): daily.

Bangkok-Nagoya: daily.

Bangkok-Osaka: daily.

Bangkok-Fukuoka: daily.

Bangkok-Sapporo: daily, starting 1 December 2022.

Bangkok-Manila: twice daily.

Bangkok-Seoul: triple daily.

Bangkok – Taipei: daily. (Increases to twice daily starting 14 January 2023.

Bangkok – Hong Kong: twice daily.

Bangkok – Singapore: three daily. (Four daily from 12 December).

Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily.

Bangkok – Denpasar: daily.

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily.

Bangkok – Kolkata: daily. (Starts 1 January 2023).

Bangkok – Chennai: daily.

Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily.

Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily.

Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights weekly – three daily plus an extra flight on Friday.

Bangkok-Mumbai: daily. (Increases to 11 flights weekly starting 1 January 2023).

Bangkok-Dhaka: 10 flights weekly.

Bangkok-Lahore: five flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bangkok-Islamabad: four flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Bangkok-Karachi: daily.

Bangkok-Jeddah: four flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. (Daily from 1 January 2023).