WTTC survey shows international travel is back

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2022: As the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) opens its 22nd Global Summit in Riyadh, a new global consumer survey reveals that the appetite for international travel is now at its highest since the start of the pandemic.

The WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, opens today, 28 November and closes on 1 December.

According to the survey of more than 26,000 consumers from 25 countries conducted by YouGov for WTTC, 63% are planning a leisure trip in the next 12 months.

The survey reveals that the appetite to travel shows no signs of slowing, with more than a quarter (27%) of consumers planning three or more trips over the same period.

Additionally, the survey shows that travellers from Australia will be the world’s biggest spenders on international travel over the next 12 months, with jet setters from Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines also expected to spend more than travellers from around the globe.

According to the YouGov ‘global tracker’, the attractiveness and positive impression of Saudi Arabia continue to grow, with the highest scores across countries in the Gulf region, along with Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson said: “This global survey shows that international travel is back. As we kick off our Global Summit in Riyadh, bringing together global travel leaders and governments from around the world, travellers are getting ready to explore the world again.

“The results of this global survey also show the growing importance of sustainable travel amongst consumers.”

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed (61%) stated they prefer travel brands and more sustainable destinations. In comparison, nearly half (45%) said they would only spend their hard-earned money with socially and environmentally responsible brands.

This is revealed on the eve of the global tourism body’s highly anticipated 22nd Global Summit, which is set to welcome delegates from around the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.