BANGKOK, 24 November 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has confirmed the signing of a new contract agreement with Dr Pornsak Thantapakul, CEO and Managing Director of Anda Beach Resort Co Ltd and owner of Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi, to continue managing the property for 10 more years.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket

To mark the hotel management agreement extension, which comes into effect starting in 2023, Centara hosted a ceremony at its head office in Bangkok. The special occasion marked the continuation of a meaningful partnership between Centara and Dr Pornsak and Centara’s ongoing commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences and an international standard of hospitality.

Located steps away from sandy Nopparat Thara and Ao Nang beaches, Centara Anda Dhevi Krabi offers the ideal base to discover the beauty of Krabi’s tropical wonders, including world-class rock climbing, diving, and cruises to nearby karst islands.

At the resort, guests have access to an expansive 43-metre swimming pool complete with a swim-up bar, waterslide and direct pool access rooms. Kids can enjoy the children’s pool, while adults indulge in quiet time at the resort’s award-winning SPA Cenvaree or the fully-equipped fitness centre and steam room. Three delectable dining venues offer culinary experiences every guest will remember.

Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi is conveniently situated about 20 minutes from Krabi Town and a 45-minute drive from Krabi International Airport.

For more information on Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cak

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)