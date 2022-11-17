KUCHING, 18 November 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) confirmed new year-long partnerships with Malaysia Airlines and National Geographic Traveller at the recent World Travel Market held in London.

The MoU between STB and the airline focuses on promoting travel from the UK market to Sarawak in 2023 through joint marketing campaigns highlighting eco-tourism destinations with diverse products ranging from dense jungle environments and amazing wildlife.

Additionally, it will serve as a platform to promote Sarawak’s cultural diversity of indigenous tribes and the gastronomy delights of the region. The partnership shows confidence in the strength of the UK market for travellers to Sarawak and will continue to build on this potential.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor commented: “With the reopening of our borders in April this year, we are happy to share that Sarawak’s visitor arrivals from the UK ranked sixth in the chart with a growth of 7238.27% from January till September 2022.

“I am confident that this latest collaboration with Malaysia Airlines and National Geographic Traveller will entice more visitors from the UK to visit Sarawak after this.”

Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail commented: “As the carrier operating nonstop direct flights from London to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines continues to see steady demand in growth and a healthy load factor for forward bookings on our flagship route.

“By further strengthening our partnership with the Sarawak Tourism Board, we will provide convenient onward connecting flights to Sarawak, including on sister airline Firefly and (rural airline) MASwings, to explore the Land of the Hornbill.”

Malaysia Airlines flies twice daily on the London to Kuala Lumpur route, with seamless onward connections to cities in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. MASwings operates rural air services to small towns in the state, including Mukah, Mulu and Limbang.

The London-Kuala Lumpur route is operated by Airbus A350s, featuring its signature Business Suite, business class and economy class cabins, providing comfort and convenience to the varying traveller needs.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism Board looks to further its responsible tourism initiatives and grow awareness in its traditional UK market through an MoU with National Geographic Traveller. The MoU will highlight the collaboration between both parties to advocate responsible tourism practices, environment and community awareness through media publicity.

Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Permanent Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee added: “We are so proud to showcase the ’Wild Side of Sarawak’ video. It showcases not only Sarawak’s most renowned flora and fauna like the orang utan and the rafflesia, the biggest flower in the world, but also prized birds endemic to Borneo such as the Dulit Frogmouth, a rare submontane resident, and the cheeky proboscis monkeys which are endemic to the jungles of Borneo.”

“An additional aspect to this video is the original soundtrack which infuses the sounds of our traditional musical instruments, further highlighting the affiliation between our native cultures and wildlife”.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and its local travel partners promoted niche tourism and community-based tourism products such as cycling, birding and eco homestays during the WTM this year.

Sarawak, the largest state in Malaysia, offers an alternative for those seeking authenticity far from the tourist-trap clichés. The region takes pride in five pillars of tourism: culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals or CANFF. From immersing themselves in the lifestyles of the many indigenous tribes at their longhouses and exploring gigantic caves at the iconic Gunong Mulu National Park to discovering community festivals and mouth-watering regional specialities, travellers can choose to experience Sarawak in a variety of ways.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)