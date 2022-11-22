RCG campaign Save the Waves sails on

SINGAPORE, 23 November 2022: Royal Caribbean Group’s Save the Waves campaign celebrates 30 years this month as the founding initiative for the cruise company’s decarbonisation strategy — Destination Net Zero.

“Save the Waves has served as the strong foundation for what we have accomplished and the ambitious sustainability efforts we are committed to at Royal Caribbean Group,” said Royal Caribbean Group’s president and CEO Jason Liberty. “The programme, for decades, has helped us create a culture dedicated to environmental performance and our commitment to protecting our oceans.”

Established in 1992, Save the Waves introduced the industry’s first dedicated onboard environmental officers — to ensure waste standards are met with daily monitoring, testing, and compliance controls.

Today, Save the Waves serves as a catalyst for the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework unveiled in this year’s Sustainability Report.

The ESG framework focuses on five distinct ways to deliver great vacation experiences responsibly:

Champion communities and the environment; provide unforgettable cruise experiences; foster human rights and be an employer of choice; advance net zero innovation; and govern responsibly.

Royal Caribbean Group is made up of cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.