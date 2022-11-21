GHM opens Doha resort

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2022: The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, Qatar, managed by General Hotel Management Ltd, opened its doors on 12 November to guests ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022.

Developed in partnership with Katara Cultural Village by Qatari real estate consortium Triple A Holdings, the property will strengthen GHM’s portfolio.

“With The Chedi Katara, we hope to reinforce GHM’s reputation for exceptional service and showcase A Style to Remember to discerning guests with its unrivalled lifestyle experiences,” said GHM’s Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Lai. “We aim to introduce a new experience in ultra-luxury hospitality, reflective of the charms and dynamism of each property’s locale.”

Located in the heart of Katara Cultural Village, a 30-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is close to theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park, and an open amphitheatre.

Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort named Morton Johnston as the general manager of the 91-key resort that features 59 rooms and suites and 32 villas. Located along a dramatic 300-metre shoreline, The Chedi Katara offers guests a fully serviced private beach.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is the latest addition to GHM’s portfolio of 11 properties and a pipeline of five projects in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Chedi El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt, an upcoming beachfront resort, is scheduled to open next month.