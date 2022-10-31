JetBlue and Qatar expand codeshare

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2022: JetBlue and Qatar Airway are expanding their codeshare agreement to expand flight options between the US and 11 new markets, in eight countries, across Africa and Asia using Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) hub.

The JetBlue codeshare is available on Qatar flights between Doha and:

Accra, Ghana (ACC)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ADD)

Alexandria, Egypt (HBE)

Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)

Cairo, Egypt (CAI)

Denpasar-Bali, Indonesia (DPS)

Harare, Zimbabwe (HRE)

Jakarta, Indonesia (CGK)

Khartoum, Sudan (KRT)

Phuket, Thailand (HKT)

Windhoek, Namibia (WDH)

These 11 new markets will be added to the 13 existing codeshare destinations already available to JetBlue customers within the Qatar Airways Network of Excellence in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“Together with Qatar Airways, we’re connecting more customers to more outstanding destinations, all while providing them with industry-leading experiences onboard our two airlines,” said JetBlue chief executive officer Robin Hayes. “Qatar Airways is already our top internationally-based partner for connecting customers across the Americas to its worldwide network, and as we continue to strengthen our relationship, we’re giving travellers various fresh choices for flying to new corners of the globe.”

This expanded codeshare agreement builds on the airlines’ partnership in 2011. Qatar Airways passengers already benefit from access to more than 50 destinations across the JetBlue network, including the ability to book travels on JetBlue’s extensive options between the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America regions.

(Source: Business Wire)