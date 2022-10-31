PG doubles daily to Siem Reap

BANGKOK, 1 November 2022: Bangkok Airways increased flights, 30 October, from its home base at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Siem Reap in Cambodia and to Trat on the eastern seaboard of Thailand.

The airline posted details on its Facebook page showing it increased its flights to Siem Reap from once to twice daily.

Flight Schedule from Bangkok

– Flight PG905 1120 – 1235. (Daily)

– Flight PG907 1730 – 1845 (Daily)

Flight Schedule from Siem Reap

– Flight PG906 1325 – 1445. (Daily)

– Flight PG908 1935 – 2055. (Daily)

The airline has also doubled frequencies on the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Trat route to twice daily starting 30 October 2022. The flight is popular with tourists heading for Chang Island. Travellers fly to Trat and transfer to the ferry port to catch the boat service to the island from dawn to dusk.

Flight Schedule from Bangkok

– Flight PG305 1140 – 1240. (Daily)

– Flight PG307 16:55 – 1755. (Daily)

Flight Schedule from Trat

– Flight PG306 1310 – 1410. (Daily)

– Flight PG308 1830 – 1930. (Daily)