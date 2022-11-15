IHG expands Vignette Collection

BANGKOK, 16 November 2022: IHG Hotels & Resorts will introduce the Vignette Collection brand at Patong beach on Phuket island in mid-2023.

Dinso Resort Phuket, Vignette Collection will add to IHG’s growing presence in Phuket, where IHG manages hotels across four brands – InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

Located on a hillside overlooking the bay, Dinso Resort Phuket is a one-hour drive from Phuket International Airport.

The hotel will feature 148 rooms and suites and 26 tree-top pool villas with views of the Patong coast. Facilities will also include two restaurants and bars, a meeting room of 150 square metres, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a spa.

IHG has 30 hotels across nine brands in Thailand and a pipeline of 36* properties which are set to open as it grows its Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio in the country by 50% by 2026 while doubling its estate across all brands.

Dinso Resort Phuket, Vignette Collection will support the brand’s global expansion since its launch in 2021. Three hotels are already open and six are in its global pipeline across markets including Austria, Portugal and Thailand.