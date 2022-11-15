BANGKOK, 16 November 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is partnering with Go First, India’s ultra-low-cost airline, to offer passengers huge savings on stays in Thailand, Oman and the Maldives, as well as the chance to win a free holiday package.

The partnership is the latest addition to Centara’s growing airline network, which already includes Thai Airways International, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Thai Vietjet, Myanmar Airways International, and Vistara Airways.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce our partnership with Go First to offer their customers the opportunity to explore exciting destinations in Thailand, the Maldives and Oman. As we see continued growth in the international travel sector, we are looking forward to welcoming guests back with incredible savings and exclusive privileges at Centara, The Place to Be.” said Centara Hotels & Resorts vice president – brand, marketing & digital Tom Thrussell.

Under the Centara x Go First promotion, CentaraThe1 members can enjoy 40% off all-inclusive rates at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives; and a guaranteed 19% discount on publicly available rates at participating hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Phuket and Muscat, Oman.

To enjoy these privileges, guests must be signed into their CentaraThe1 member account at https://centara1card.com/ and book and stay from now to 20 December 2022.

In addition to these Centara savings, travellers who travel with Go First from now to 20 December 2022 and stay at any participating Centara properties during this period will be eligible to win a free holiday package. Guests simply show their Go First boarding pass at check-in, and they will be automatically entered for a chance to win free roundtrip airfare for a complimentary three (3) nights and four (4) days stay at either Centara Grand Beach Resort, Phuket or Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World, Bangkok.

To learn more about this Centara x Go First offer, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/gofirst-2022.

