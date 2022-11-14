SpiceJet pioneers Pune-Bangkok route

DELHI, 15 November 2022: India’s Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a direct flight between Pune and Bangkok on 12 November, the Press Bureau of India reported at the weekend.

SpiceJet will operate direct flights on the route every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday using a Boeing 737.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said air connectivity between Pune and Bangkok would encourage bilateral exchange between India and Thailand, focusing on tourism, technology trade, education and investment.

He noted that Pune Airport is an important airport undergoing infrastructure improvements. A new terminal will be completed by September 2023, followed by an international cargo terminal in December 2024. Meanwhile, an integrated air cargo terminal for international and domestic use will be developed by March 2023.

SpiceJet’s Flight SG 81 will depart from Pune at 1845 and arrive in Bangkok at 0040. Flight SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 1415 and arrive in Pune at 1710.

Flight No Sector Dep Arr. Frequency Aircraft SG 81 PNQ-BKK 18:45 00:40 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B-737 SG 82 BKK-PNQ 14:15 17:10 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B-737

(Source: PIB)