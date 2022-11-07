Air Astana revives Beijing flight

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2022: Air Astana will resume flights from Almaty to Beijing on 22 November, with a weekly service scheduled every Tuesday using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

The service will depart from Almaty at 0135 and arrive in Beijing at 0830, with the return flight from Beijing at 1130 and arrival in Almaty at 1445. All times are local.

The airline currently serves the China market with twice-weekly services from Almaty to Chengdu every Thursday and Friday.

All passengers travelling to Beijing are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the city. In addition, all passengers from Kazakhstan, including transit passengers, must obtain a health code issued by the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan or the Chinese Consulate General in Almaty. It is also necessary to provide negative PCR test results 24 and 48 hours before the flight. The full list of health code requirements is available at

http://almaty.china-consulate.gov.cn/rus/tztg/202206/t20220624_10709327.htm

Air Astana first launched flights to Beijing in 2002 but suspended the service in March 2020 due to the global health pandemic.

Air Astana switched to a winter flight schedule last week, effective until 25 March 2023, with operations on 27 international and 15 domestic routes.

The winter schedule features flight increases to popular year-round destinations, including Atyrau to Istanbul (three per week), Almaty to Phuket (daily), Almaty to Delhi (double daily) and Almaty to the Maldives (five per week). Flights from Almaty to Istanbul will remain unchanged at 10 flights per week, whilst frequencies from Astana to Istanbul will be increased daily.

After a long break due to the pandemic, Air Astana resumed services between Almaty and Bangkok using the Airbus A321LR on 30 October 2022. Air Astana plans to launch twice-weekly services between Almaty and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in January 2023.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana commenced its operations in 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%. The Air Astana Group operates a fleet of 40 aircraft, comprising 32 Airbus A320/A321 family aircraft, three Boeing 767 and five Embraer E2.