Pikachu flights direct to Tokyo

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, has announced changes to its Pikachu Jet schedule, launched in partnership with The Pokémon Company.
Initially scheduled to operate between Singapore and Tokyo/Seoul via Taipei, the routes operated by Pikachu Jet will be replaced with non-stop flights between Singapore and Tokyo (Narita) on 10 and 25 November 2022, as well as 7 and 16 December 2022.
This schedule change follows the airline’s adjustment of its aircraft deployment plans to meet demand and operational needs in the Northern Winter season. The Pikachu Jet will continue to operate three flights per month and will be rostered on other routes operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as part of regular airline operations.
With Japan’s recent reopening of its borders to international travellers, Scoot is now offering more Pokémon fans a chance to experience the themed flights on their next holiday.
Scoot currently offers 56 destinations for booking at the close of October 2022. Its full network encompasses 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.
Pokémon Flight Schedule
|
Date
|
Previous Flight Number
|
Previous Route
|
Revised Flight Number
|
Revised Route
|
10 November
|
TR896
|
Singapore – Taipei – Seoul
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
TR897
|
Seoul – Taipei – Singapore
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
16 November
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
No change
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
25 November
|
TR898
|
Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
TR899
|
Tokyo – Taipei – Seoul
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
01 December
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
No change
|
02 December
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
No change
|
07 December
|
TR896
|
Singapore – Taipei – Seoul
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
08 December
|
TR897
|
Seoul – Taipei – Singapore
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
|
16 December
|
TR898
|
Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo
|
TR808
|
Singapore – Tokyo
|
17 December
|
TR899
|
Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore
|
TR809
|
Tokyo – Singapore
Pikachu Jet TR, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Scoot launched last September, is decorated with illustrations of the popular Pokemon character Pikachu carrying rainbow-coloured balloons, as well as Lapras and other characters from the Japanese media franchise, The Pokemon Company.
On special Pokemon-themed flights, Pikachu can be found everywhere, from overhead bins to packaging of in-flight meals. The cabin crew play games and perform an original Pokemon dance to entertain passengers.