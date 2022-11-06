Pikachu flights direct to Tokyo

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, has announced changes to its Pikachu Jet schedule, launched in partnership with The Pokémon Company.

Initially scheduled to operate between Singapore and Tokyo/Seoul via Taipei, the routes operated by Pikachu Jet will be replaced with non-stop flights between Singapore and Tokyo (Narita) on 10 and 25 November 2022, as well as 7 and 16 December 2022.

This schedule change follows the airline’s adjustment of its aircraft deployment plans to meet demand and operational needs in the Northern Winter season. The Pikachu Jet will continue to operate three flights per month and will be rostered on other routes operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as part of regular airline operations.

With Japan’s recent reopening of its borders to international travellers, Scoot is now offering more Pokémon fans a chance to experience the themed flights on their next holiday.

Scoot currently offers 56 destinations for booking at the close of October 2022. Its full network encompasses 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Pokémon Flight Schedule

Date Previous Flight Number Previous Route Revised Flight Number Revised Route 10 November TR896 Singapore – Taipei – Seoul TR808 Singapore – Tokyo TR897 Seoul – Taipei – Singapore TR809 Tokyo – Singapore 16 November TR808 Singapore – Tokyo No change TR809 Tokyo – Singapore 25 November TR898 Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo TR808 Singapore – Tokyo TR899 Tokyo – Taipei – Seoul TR809 Tokyo – Singapore 01 December TR808 Singapore – Tokyo No change 02 December TR809 Tokyo – Singapore No change 07 December TR896 Singapore – Taipei – Seoul TR808 Singapore – Tokyo 08 December TR897 Seoul – Taipei – Singapore TR809 Tokyo – Singapore 16 December TR898 Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo TR808 Singapore – Tokyo 17 December TR899 Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore TR809 Tokyo – Singapore

Pikachu Jet TR, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Scoot launched last September, is decorated with illustrations of the popular Pokemon character Pikachu carrying rainbow-coloured balloons, as well as Lapras and other characters from the Japanese media franchise, The Pokemon Company.

On special Pokemon-themed flights, Pikachu can be found everywhere, from overhead bins to packaging of in-flight meals. The cabin crew play games and perform an original Pokemon dance to entertain passengers.