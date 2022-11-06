Pikachu flights direct to Tokyo

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2022: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, has announced changes to its Pikachu Jet schedule, launched in partnership with The Pokémon Company.

Initially scheduled to operate between Singapore and Tokyo/Seoul via Taipei, the routes operated by Pikachu Jet will be replaced with non-stop flights between Singapore and Tokyo (Narita) on 10 and 25 November 2022, as well as 7 and 16 December 2022.

This schedule change follows the airline’s adjustment of its aircraft deployment plans to meet demand and operational needs in the Northern Winter season. The Pikachu Jet will continue to operate three flights per month and will be rostered on other routes operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as part of regular airline operations.

With Japan’s recent reopening of its borders to international travellers, Scoot is now offering more Pokémon fans a chance to experience the themed flights on their next holiday.

Scoot currently offers 56 destinations for booking at the close of October 2022. Its full network encompasses 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Pokémon Flight Schedule

Date

Previous Flight Number

Previous Route

Revised Flight Number

Revised Route

10 November

 

TR896

Singapore – Taipei – Seoul

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo 

TR897

Seoul – Taipei – Singapore

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore 

16 November

 

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo

No change

 

 

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

25 November

 

TR898

Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo

TR899

Tokyo – Taipei – Seoul

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

01 December

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo

No change

02 December

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

No change

 

07 December

TR896

Singapore – Taipei – Seoul

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo 

08 December

TR897

Seoul – Taipei – Singapore

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

16 December

TR898

Singapore – Taipei – Tokyo

TR808

Singapore – Tokyo

17 December

TR899

Tokyo – Taipei – Singapore

TR809

Tokyo – Singapore

Pikachu Jet TR, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Scoot launched last September, is decorated with illustrations of the popular Pokemon character Pikachu carrying rainbow-coloured balloons, as well as Lapras and other characters from the Japanese media franchise, The Pokemon Company.

On special Pokemon-themed flights, Pikachu can be found everywhere, from overhead bins to packaging of in-flight meals. The cabin crew play games and perform an original Pokemon dance to entertain passengers.

