THAI rebuilds flight network

BANGKOK, 8 November 2022: Thai Airways International will increase flights to twice daily on the Bangkok-Melbourne route to support tourism and trade ties between Thailand and Australia.
Starting 1 December 2022, THAI will operate twice daily Bangkok-Melbourne roundtrip flights using A350-900 aircraft.
Schedule
- TG461 departs Bangkok at 0820 and arrives in Melbourne at 2120.
- TG462 departs Melbourne at 0030 and arrives in Bangkok at 0540.
- TG465 departs Bangkok at 1820 and arrives in Melbourne at 0720 on the following day.
- TG466 departs Melbourne at 0930 and arrives in Bangkok at 1440.
THAI also operates daily flights on the Bangkok-Sydney route.
Fukuoka flights
Meanwhile, Thai Airways International increased connectivity between Thailand and Japan on 1 November by resuming daily Bangkok-Fukuoka roundtrip flights.
Schedule
- TG648 departs Bangkok at 0100 and arrives in Fukuoka at 0810.
- TG649 departs Fukuoka at 1400 and arrives in Bangkok at 1800.