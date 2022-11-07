THAI rebuilds flight network

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

BANGKOK, 8 November 2022: Thai Airways International will increase flights to twice daily on the Bangkok-Melbourne route to support tourism and trade ties between Thailand and Australia.

Starting 1 December 2022, THAI will operate twice daily Bangkok-Melbourne roundtrip flights using A350-900 aircraft.

Schedule 

  • TG461 departs Bangkok at 0820 and arrives in Melbourne at 2120.
  • TG462 departs Melbourne at 0030 and arrives in Bangkok at 0540.
  • TG465 departs Bangkok at 1820 and arrives in Melbourne at 0720 on the following day.
  • TG466 departs Melbourne at 0930 and arrives in Bangkok at 1440.

THAI also operates daily flights on the Bangkok-Sydney route.

Fukuoka flights

Meanwhile, Thai Airways International increased connectivity between Thailand and Japan on 1 November by resuming daily Bangkok-Fukuoka roundtrip flights.

Schedule

  • TG648 departs Bangkok at 0100 and arrives in Fukuoka at 0810.
  • TG649 departs Fukuoka at 1400 and arrives in Bangkok at 1800.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here