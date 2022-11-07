THAI rebuilds flight network

BANGKOK, 8 November 2022: Thai Airways International will increase flights to twice daily on the Bangkok-Melbourne route to support tourism and trade ties between Thailand and Australia.

Starting 1 December 2022, THAI will operate twice daily Bangkok-Melbourne roundtrip flights using A350-900 aircraft.

Schedule

TG461 departs Bangkok at 0820 and arrives in Melbourne at 2120.

TG462 departs Melbourne at 0030 and arrives in Bangkok at 0540.

TG465 departs Bangkok at 1820 and arrives in Melbourne at 0720 on the following day.

TG466 departs Melbourne at 0930 and arrives in Bangkok at 1440.

THAI also operates daily flights on the Bangkok-Sydney route.

Fukuoka flights

Meanwhile, Thai Airways International increased connectivity between Thailand and Japan on 1 November by resuming daily Bangkok-Fukuoka roundtrip flights.

Schedule