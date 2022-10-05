BANGKOK, 6 October 2022: Thai Airways International hosted a networking conference last week under the theme “THAI Networking – INDIA”, attended by local travel and cargo agencies.

THAI Director of Sales Korakot Chatasingha led the networking conference with representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of South Asia, the Middle East and African Affairs, India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Department of International Trade Promotion and the Ministry of Commerce.

THAI presented its Winter Traffic Programme 2022-2023 featuring more flights on routes to India during the 75th anniversary year of Thai – Indian diplomatic relations.

Flights on the Bangkok – Hyderabad route will resume on 30 October and to Kolkata on 1 January 2023. In addition, the network will gain more flights later this month. New Delhi will have 22 flights and Mumbai 11 flights. Daily flights will be reintroduced to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The airline will offer 61 weekly flights from Bangkok to six destinations in India.

THAI will rely on THAI Smile Airways to deliver domestic connecting flights for Indian travellers on arrival at TG’s home base at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.

THAI also introduced new marketing strategies, products and services, and business updates to build cooperation with key online travel agencies to improve revenue generation.

(Your Stories: Thai Airways International)