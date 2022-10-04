AirAsia revives routes to Indonesia

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia, 5 October 2022: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) continues to resume services to Indonesia by adding flights to Banda Aceh, Padang and Pekanbaru from Kuala Lumpur since 1 October 2022.

In addition, the airline will launch flights from Penang to Denpasar in Bali starting on 20 October this year.

In celebration of the service resumption to Indonesia, AirAsia welcomed flight AK421 from Kuala Lumpur to Banda Aceh on Monday with a delegation led by Dato’ Abdul Aziz Bakar, Non-Executive Director of Capital A.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “Indonesia is a core market for AirAsia, and we are thrilled to be back, launching four new routes such as these with additional eight weekly flights, on top of six existing routes delivering a total of 66 flights weekly to Indonesia airports this month.

“We are also very thankful for the strong support from the government of Indonesia and the provincial governments of Aceh, West Sumatra and Riau for their assistance in reopening these routes.

“We are excited to reconnect these cities to Kuala Lumpur and Penang, bringing tourists from Malaysia, reconnecting families, and serving business travel.”

Flights for Kuala Lumpur-Banda Aceh, Kuala Lumpur-Padang, Kuala Lumpur-Pekanbaru and Penang-Bali are now available for booking starting from MYR189 all-in-one way on the AirAsia Super App and online travel agents (OTAs).

AirAsia Malaysia now flies 10 routes to Indonesia. From Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Yogyakarta, Padang, Pekanbaru and Banda Aceh, as well as from Penang to Jakarta and Bali with plans to increase services to existing and new destinations in line with strong demand in the future.