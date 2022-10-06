Jetstar restarts Tokyo route

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2022: Jetstar Japan will restart daily direct flights between Manila and Tokyo on 16 December for the first time in nearly three years.

This is the first international destination Jetstar Japan will operate since international borders re-opened, allowing two-way quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated travellers.

From Singapore, travellers on Jetstar Asia (3K) can fly to Narita via Manila on 3K765 and transfer to GK40 operated by Jetstar Japan.

Unvaccinated Filipino and Singapore residents and vaccinated visitors without booster doses must produce a negative Covid-19 PCR result within 72 hours of departure from Manila and Singapore*. Philippine residents will also need to apply for a visa to enter Japan.

Fares for the new Jetstar Japan route are on sale now with one-way economy starter fares from Manila to Narita starting from PHP14,019 and from Singapore to Narita via Manila from SGD858 in December 2022. Jetstar Japan will operate return services on a 180-seat Airbus A320.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said the news that Japan’s border requirements will be eased from 11 October would go a long way to help restore consumer confidence.

“Travellers from the Philippines and Singapore will be pleased to learn that pre-departure Covid-19 testing for vaccinated travellers to Japan will be waived, and we expect this will positively impact demand for air travel,” Pasupathi explained.

“In one single booking, Singapore travellers will be able to book and connect to Narita (Tokyo) through the Jetstar Group of airlines.”

Jetstar’s Group Sales Agency HTT Travel in the Philippines have also welcomed the resumption of low-fares services to Narita by the year-end.

“Pre-pandemic, this route was the most popular among Filipino groups travellers with many travelling beyond on domestic Japan routes,” says newly appointed HTT Travel general manager Francis Loi.

Jetstar Japan is the second airline in the Jetstar Group to resume operations in Japan, following the relaunch of Jetstar Airways’ services from Cairns and Gold Coast to Narita (Tokyo) and Cairns to Osaka earlier this year.

*Travellers should check the requirements before travel.