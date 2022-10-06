Traveloka teams up with Tourism Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 October 2022: Tourism Malaysia is collaborating with Traveloka on a smart partnership campaign to promote the country as the holiday destination of choice.

The four-month campaign, which invites travellers to enjoy Malaysia’s multicultural attractions, scenic locations, diverse cuisine and renowned hospitality, will harness Traveloka’s innovative travel and lifestyle platform, which offers one of the most comprehensive, seamless and personalised user experiences in the industry.

The campaign ends 31 December 2022 and will also provide holidaymakers with redeemable offers and promotions from Traveloka.

Aimed at increasing holiday bookings and supporting tourism recovery, the collaboration comes at an opportune time as Malaysia sees an uptick in domestic and regional post-pandemic travel after lifting international border restrictions.

The strategic alliance also emphasises the National Tourism Policy’s focus on digitalisation. Online campaigns are the most convenient and popular way to attract consumers, especially today’s digital-savvy individuals.

The campaign is also in line with Tourism Malaysia’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026, which sees the agency focusing on partnerships to promote the use of digital technology. More than that, however, the fully-online experience will empower the region’s fast-growing, highly-aspirational middle class to book stays in Malaysia effortlessly and conveniently via Traveloka’s core travel offering and its comprehensive suite of products and services.

Malaysia has set a target of 9.2 million international tourist arrivals this year and MYR26.8 billion in receipts.

“Forging smart partnerships with industry players is crucial to boost the recovery of the tourism sector. They are the backbone of the industry, and by working with influential brands and unicorns like Traveloka, we record higher tourist arrivals, maximise resources and elevate our distribution channels to promote Malaysia domestically and regionally,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab.

“We are delighted that local travel agents foresee domestic tourism rebounding faster than anticipated due to more people finding the confidence to travel, with 95% of Malaysia’s adult population being fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 and new cases decreasing. Tourism Malaysia will work hand-in-hand with our partners to ensure domestic tourism demand returns to its pre-pandemic levels of 2019 as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.”

Four main markets have been identified to implement this campaign which are Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia (for the domestic market), with an average booking target of 39,500 in four months starting from September until December 2022.

Traveloka Malaysia country manager Angelica Chan said: “Traveloka supports the government’s efforts toward tourism recovery, and we are extremely pleased to collaborate on this smart partnership campaign with Tourism Malaysia.