DUBAI, UAE, 27 October 2022: Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to Mauritius on its 20th anniversary of operations in the Indian Ocean nation.

Clark said Emirates was proud to support Mauritius’ economy and tourism agenda by helping to bring visitors from all continents to the island. “With the pandemic crisis behind us, I believe the future is bright for Mauritius and Emirates”, he said.

This year, Emirates celebrates 20 years of flying to Mauritius and a winning partnership that has seen more than 6.5 million passengers carried on the Dubai-Mauritius route since 2002.

