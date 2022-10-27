Vietjet flies to India

DANANG, 28 October 2022: Vietjet Air introduced flights from Danang, Vietnam’s central coastal gateway, to Mumbai and New Delhi in India earlier this week.

The airline uses an Airbus A320 on both routes. It flies three times weekly to Mumbai (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and four times weekly to New Delhi (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

Flying to the two Indian cities will enhance Danang’s role as a tourism gateway to Southeast Asia for visitors from India while opening Indian tourist destinations for Vietnamese residents in the central coastal region of Vietnam.

VietJet Air also plans to open a direct flight from Danang to Ahmedabad in India this December.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines will increase services to Bangkok, Thailand starting 30 October to three daily flights from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline has also introduced an online check-in service at Buon Ma Thuot Airport this week, making it the 20th airport to offer online check-in for Vietnam Airlines passengers.

Buon Ma Thuot Airport is located near the provincial capital Buon Ma Thuot in Vietnam’s Dak Lak province in the central highlands, 500 km from Danang. The area is famed for its coffee plantations.

By implementing the check-in online service at Buon Ma Thuot Airport, Vietnam Airlines has increased airports offering online check-in service to 20 out of 22 served by its network, both domestic and international.

Passengers can save time by self-check-in via the website www.vietnamairlines.com or Vietnam Airlines app on smartphones in between 24 hours and one hour before the scheduled departure time.

(Source: VNAT/TITC)