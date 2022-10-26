MITEC hosts Michelin Guide debut

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 October 2022: The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) hosted The Michelin Guide’s debut announcement at MITEC last week, highlighting food specialities from Malaysia’s 13 states and three federal territories – Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

Various food selections like Sticky Sushi using glutinous rice with Harum Manis flown from Perlis for the occasion, Lobster Brioche using chunks of lobster and pomelos from Tambun, Perak, Baked Scallops using scallops from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah with mashed cauliflower and toast butter crust. Snow White Putrajaya comprises Banana Brulee, olive oil snow, and yoghurt crisp. The Nasi Lemak Royale Kedah Ice-Cream was a favourite amongst guests, served with in-house coconut gelato, sweet strawberry sambal, and caramelised anchovies.

Other food items served included the Baked BBQ Chicken Bun with inspiration from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Ceviche (Umai), Chilli Satay, Beef Bone & Marrow Kerutup, Spicy Chili Crab, Spicy Otak-Otak, Fire Baked Seafood Rice Biryani, ‘Hae Mee’ Bisque Penang, Crispy Stuffed Chicken Wings with Stuffed Rice, Coconut Pana Cotta, and Chendol Durian.

The food menu was featured on 13 digital panels that also showed the state of origin for each featured dish, the ingredients used and a map showing the state’s tourist attractions.

Commenting on hosting the event and the array of dishes served, MITEC chief executive officer Mala Dorasamy said: “We are delighted to organise such a prestigious event like The Michelin Guide Debut Announcement at MITEC. We are proud of the MITEC team who worked tirelessly to conceptualise the theme “Road to Malaysia”.

The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) covers 75.5 acres of the KL Metropolis within Kuala Lumpur’s International Trade and Exhibition District.

It is one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues in Southeast Asia, offering over 51,000 sqm of exhibition space.

(Source: MITEC).