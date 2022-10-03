Cathay speeds up the return of regional flights

HONG KONG, 4 October 2022: Cathay Pacific reports an uptick in website bookings for flights from Southeast Asia to Hong Kong and beyond since Hong Kong announced the lifting of the compulsory hotel quarantine.

Cathay Pacific Airways regional general manager, Southeast Asia & Southwest Pacific Dominic Perret said: “We have observed that flight bookings from Southeast Asia to Hong Kong on our website have increased significantly. Many of our customers are also travelling from Hong Kong onward to regional destinations as we are resuming more flights and providing more choices and better connectivity.”

The airline is monitoring demand and adjusting passenger flight capacity.

“We have added more than 200 pairs of passenger flights in October from our hub in Hong Kong, primarily to regional destinations such as Osaka, Seoul (Incheon), Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, and also to long-haul destinations such as Vancouver, Sydney and Melbourne,” said Perret.

Given Japan’s relaxation of travel restrictions for inbound visitors, Cathay Pacific will resume daily flights to Tokyo (Haneda) from 1 November and four-times-weekly flights to Sapporo from 1 December. Flights will increase on the Hong Kong – Tokyo (Narita) route to 43 pairs and Osaka to 50 pairs in October.

“We will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible to strengthen the network connectivity of the Hong Kong aviation hub, including between all seven countries across Southeast Asia that we operate to and from and Hong Kong.”

Travellers to Hong Kong no longer need to quarantine in a designated hotel on arrival in Hong Kong. However, they are still subject to three days of medical surveillance, followed by four days of self-monitoring.

During the first two days of medical surveillance, travellers are given an amber pass that allows them to leave their hotels and residences but restricts entry to certain premises under the Vaccine Pass scheme, including restaurants and bars. On the third day of surveillance, they receive a blue pass which allows them to enjoy Hong Kong without any restrictions.

Non-Hong Kong residents aged 12 or above must be fully vaccinated or have obtained a medical exemption certificate to enter Hong Kong.

You’ll need to complete the online health declaration and have evidence of a negative Covid-19 (RAT) test issued within 24 hours of boarding your flight. On arrival, you’ll need to take a Covid-19 (RAT) and (PCR) test. You may have to take Covid-19 tests during the medical surveillance and self-monitoring.