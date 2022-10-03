Amari Watergates relaunches suites

BANGKOK, 4 October 2022: Amari Watergate Bangkok has completed redesigning its premier rooms and two-bedroom suites as the hotel takes steps to recover its leisure and MICE bookings after all Covid-19 rules in Thailand were abolished 1 October.

The renovation of the premier rooms and two-bedroom suites followed the refurbishment of all guest rooms and meeting rooms on the 5th and 7th floors.

Booking.com describes the hotel’s location as just metres from the popular Pratunam market and the canal ferry terminal. The property features an outdoor pool, spacious rooms, a spa and three restaurants. WiFi is free, and both Chidlom and Ratchathewi BTS stations are within a 15-minute walk.

Rooms come with city, garden or pool views and are equipped with an HD TV, USB charging ports.

Booking.com quotes a premier room rate of THB564, including tax and service charges, down from THB7,592. The two-bedroom suites sell at THB14,221.

Meanwhile, Onyx Hospitality Group appointed Sukamal Mondal as general manager of Amari Watergate Bangkok and area general manager of hotels under the Onyx group, such as Oriental Residence Bangkok, Amari Residence Bangkok, Amari Don Muang, Shama Asoke Lakeview, Shama Sukhumvit Soi 4, and Shama Sukhumvit Soi 39.