Fam trip for Medan agents

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 October 2022: Tourism Malaysia Medan Office hosted travel agents and media from Indonesia for a six-day/five-night familiarisation trip to Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor last month.

Adopting the theme of “Exciting Vacation in Malaysia – Nature to City Experience”, the fam trip allowed participants to experience both the colourful city and the serene nature, which are strong takeaways to promote Malaysia in Indonesia’s outbound travel market.

Fourteen participants consisted of seven travel agents and six media and bloggers based in Medan for the Kuala Lumpur trip sponsored by Batik Air. They visited Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, 360 Atmosphere Restaurant KL Tower, Saloma Link, Sunway Lagoon, Sky Mirror, Tasik Putrajaya Cruise, Nasrul Quran, and Dragon Fruit Eco Farm.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Hj Zainuddin Wahab expressed his hope that Medan travel agents would continue to be active in selling tour packages to Malaysia.

“The ease of travel taken by the governments of the two countries, Indonesia and Malaysia, will revive the tourism of the two countries and recover even more in the next few years,” said Dato Hj Zainuddin.

The participants also met with Malaysian travel players and exchanged ideas about reviving tourism in both countries through the unique attractions of Malaysia and Indonesia, especially North Sumatra.

Other areas in Malaysia, such as the East Coast of Malaysia – Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu have the potential to be visited by tourists from Sumatra, according to Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Tourism Actors (ASPPI) North Sumatra chairman Erwin Lopolisa. He also heads up Fantasy Holidays Medan.

He believes Redang Island, with its white sand and clear water, makes for one of the best tourist attractions in Malaysia and has considerable potential for visitors from Medan.