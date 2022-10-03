AirAsia ends face masks onboard

SEPANG, 4 October 2022: Following the Malaysian government’s removal of Covid-19 restrictions and rules for public transport AirAsia Malaysia (AK) flights, the use of face masks on flights is no longer mandatory, effective 1 October.

The use of face masks on board flights is optional for AirAsia Malaysia (AK) passengers unless they are travelling to or from destinations that require a face mask. If passengers wish to wear a face mask on board may continue to do so.

In Thailand, Covid-19 restrictions and rules were terminated on 1 October after the government downgraded the virus from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance.

However, despite relaxing almost all of the measures, wearing face masks remains mandatory on public transport and in cinemas, the Department of Health advised.