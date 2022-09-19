Uptick in Hong Kong’s passenger traffic

HONG KONG, 20 September 2022: August passenger traffic continued to show promising signs of recovery according to the Airport Authority Hong Kong’s traffic figures for August 2022.

During the month, Hong Kong International Airport handled 479,000 passengers, representing year-on-year growth of 116.3%, although traffic remained significantly below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Flight movements decreased by 11.3% to 11,390 compared to the same month last year, while cargo throughput dropped 21.0% to 338,000 tonnes.

After the further relaxation of restrictions on inbound travel in August, the growth in passenger throughput was driven by both returning residents and visitors to Hong Kong. Passenger traffic to and from Southeast Asia experienced the most significant increase.

Cargo volume was affected by global economic uncertainties, continuing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global supply chains. Exports and imports decreased by 25% and 20%, respectively, compared to the same month last year. Cargo traffic to and from key trading regions in North America and Europe registered the most significant decreases.

Over the first eight months, the airport handled 1.7 million passengers, marking a year-on-year increase of 141.5%. Flight movements and cargo throughput dropped 2.8% and 11.1% to 85,020 and 2.8 million tonnes, respectively.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume and flight movements increased by 121.9% and 6.1% to 2.4 million and 142,330, respectively. Cargo throughput saw a decline of 2.9% to 4.7 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, HKIA was named “China’s Leading Airport” at the 29th annual World Travel Awards. Voted by travel professionals, media and high-end consumers worldwide, the prestigious awards recognise top companies and organisations across various sectors in the global travel industry.

AAHK executive director, airport operations Vivian Cheung said: “We are honoured that HKIA was named China’s Leading Airport at the World Travel Awards. As an international and regional aviation hub, HKIA is committed to providing a pleasant experience for passengers. We have been continuously upgrading terminal facilities and introducing measures to enhance our capacity and enrich the travel experience.”