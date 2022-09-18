MUSANDAM, Oman, 16 September 2022: Six Senses Zighy Bay takes to the seas for its latest out-of-the-ordinary escapade. The recently refurbished Dhahab – meaning gold in Arabic – now offers one- or two-night voyages for the ultimate sea-hotel adventure.

Guests can discover the dramatic coastline and fjords of the Musandam (also known as the Norway of the Middle East) aboard a traditional, hand-crafted Omani dhow.

Once used by traders on epic voyages across the high seas, today, the dhow sets sail to the less-discovered side of Oman. From mornings exploring quaint fishing villages unaffected by the passing of time to afternoons cruising waters boasting some of the world’s most famous diving sites. The 90-foot (27.5-meter) vessel features three bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms to accommodate up to six people.

Dining experience

In line with the Eat With Six Senses philosophy, meals are prepared from locally sourced organic produce, incorporating fresh catch of the day. Morning and afternoon snacks are always available, alongside breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“Guests who prefer above-water activities can tour the fjords in kayaks (both single and twin), snorkel, hand-line fish, or perfect their tubing skills,” says general manager Andrew Spearman. “A selection of spa treatments by seasoned Six Senses Spa therapists, as well as fitness and morning yoga classes, can also be arranged on board the Dhahab.”

The voyage sails the waters around Haffa, Sanna’t, Lima, Charia, and Hamra, with tailor-made dive experiences to explore the colourful corals and sea creatures for novices and experts alike.

A Dhahab experience, including all meals and soft beverages, is priced from USD2,250 per person per night. Overnight Dhabab boat rental and crew without inclusions has a starting price of USD1,166 per person per night.

Six Senses Zighy Bay has also recently launched the “Stay and Cruise” offer, starting at USD7,250 per person. This includes four nights in the resort’s Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Spice Market, and one night on the Dhabab cruise. As part of the package, guests will enjoy a private chef on board, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and soft drinks included, alongside non-motorized water sports at no extra charge. There are many other chargeable activities available on request, from spa treatments to water skiing.

To book one of these out-of-the-ordinary experiences, please e-mail [email protected] or call +968 2673 5555.

About Six Senses Zighy Bay

Six Senses Zighy Bay is located on the northern Musandam Peninsula in the Sultanate of Oman. The setting of 82 village-inspired pool villas is a spectacular bay guarded by the majestic Hajar Mountains and a private sandy beach. The adventure starts with an adrenaline-charged paraglide arrival into Zighy Bay, providing a stunning bird’s eye view of the resort.

(Your Stories: Six Senses)