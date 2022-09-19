Changi raises airport fees

SINGAPORE, 20 September 2022: Changi Airport will increase its Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF) and the Aviation Levy (AL) effective 1 November.

The fees and levies will go towards Changi Airport Group (CAG)’s operation and current infrastructure upgrading of terminals and future development plans, and the air hub development and regulatory functions of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

In 2020 passengers departing from Changi Airport paid SGD35.40, but it was scheduled to increase to SGD37.90 in 2021 and SGD40.40 in 2022.

However, the planned increases were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic The OD PSSF* has been subsequently pegged at SGD35.40 since 1 April 2020.

Effective 1 November, all that changes with the OD PSSF rising to SGD40.40. It will again increase to SGD43.40 on 1 April 2023 and to SGD46.40 on 1 April 2024.

The Landing, Parking and Aerobridge (LPA) charges for all flights operating at Changi Airport will increase by 2% on 1 November 2022 and increase by another 1% each year on 1 April 2023 and 1 April 2024.

From 1 November 2022, the Aviation Levy (AL) for passengers departing from Changi Airport will increase SGD1.90, from SGD6.10 to SGD8 during 2023 and 2024. The AL will continue to apply to passengers departing from Changi Airport only. Passengers arriving at Changi Airport, as well as transfer and transit passengers, do not pay the AL.

The AL funds the air hub development and regulatory functions of the CAAS, which are expected to grow as CAAS works to rebuild Singapore’s position as a global air hub post-pandemic. This is the first adjustment to the AL, which was introduced 13 years ago in 2009 at SGD6.10.

With the increases in PSSF and AL, the total fees and levies paid by OD passengers for tickets issued on or after 1 November 2022 will increase from SGD52.30 currently to SGD59.20 for those travelling from 1 November 2022 to 31 March 2023. Subsequently, it will increase to SGD62.20 for those travelling from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 and SGD65.20 for those travelling from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

Passengers whose air tickets have already been issued before 1 November 2022 will not pay the higher fees and levies.

*OD PSSF: Origin Destination Passenger Service and Security Fee.

An Origin-Destination (OD) passenger is a passenger who departs from Changi Airport to another destination.

Summary of Charges Payable by Passengers at Changi Airport from 1 November 2022

[1] An Origin-Destination (OD) passenger refers to a passenger who departs from Changi Airport to another destination.