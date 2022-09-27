Uniworld releases 2023 river cruises

SINGAPORE, 28 September 2022: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announces new offerings for 2023, including itineraries, excursions, and cruise extension options.

In 2023, Uniworld will launch four brand-new itineraries across Europe and beyond. The 15-day Grand Central Europe itinerary will cruise along three iconic rivers—the Rhine, Main and Danube—through Switzerland, France, Germany and Austria.

The 10-day Zurich & the Rhine River Valley itinerary will sail along the Rhine and Main rivers through Switzerland, France and Germany. Guests will enjoy nature with activities such as a canoe ride through the Mainschleife nature reserve and a day in the lakeside city of Zurich.

Updated Itineraries

Existing Uniworld itineraries are being revamped for 2023 in Italy and Vietnam. Aboard the SS La Venezia, guests explore the city of Venice and the Veneto region on the Milan, Venice & the Jewels of Veneto sailing. Additionally, the Timeless Wonders of Vietnam & Cambodia itinerary will go from 13 to 15 days, with two added days in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi at the end or beginning of the journey.