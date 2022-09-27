SINGAPORE, 28 September 2022: Following the announcement from Transport Canada to remove all Covid-19 requirements to enter the country, Princess Cruises is prepared to welcome all guests on cruises visiting, arriving or departing from Canadian ports, including its Canada/New England voyages and Alaska cruises where the cruise line is the industry leader.

All of Princess’ Alaska cruises feature Canada as part of the itinerary.

“We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett. “Alaska and Canadian cruises are among the most desired vacation options in the world, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who’s waited the past three years for this market to open fully.”

Princess is in the process of notifying guests and travel advisors of this tremendous development and is excited to welcome everyone to take an Alaska vacation in 2023.

More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska. Princess’ 2023 cruises and cruisetours programme offers something for everyone to explore this destination, including the top-rated Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, award-winning “North to Alaska” enrichment programme and the ultimate experience of combining a cruise with a land tour including scenic rail travel and stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

The cruise line’s newest Discovery Princess will return to Alaska for a second season. With more than 140 departures offering various glacier viewing experiences, cruise offerings include:

Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver (Canada) or Anchorage (Whittier): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary featuring two glaciers viewing experiences, including Glacier Bay National Park.

Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary featuring two glaciers viewing experiences, including Glacier Bay National Park. Inside Passage from Seattle : Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages. Inside Passage from San Francisco: Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor by calling +65 6922 6788 or visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)