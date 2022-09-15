STB streamlines travel agency licences

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2022: Travel Agent licences will be issued electronically via the Travel Agents and Tourist Guides Licensing System (TRUST) starting today, the Singapore Tourism Board announced Thursday.

It’s part of the STB’s digital transition to speed up the issue of travel agency licences. It will cut estimated waiting times for licence applications and renewals in half, STB claimed. Travel agents can also access their licences online via the TRUST portal. Once the electronic issuance has been completed, they can download and print the licence for display purposes.

The licence has also been redesigned to include features such as a QR code for the public to verify the authenticity of a licence immediately and display the licence validity period more prominently.

Travel agency licences issued before 15 September 2022 remain valid until the end of the licence period, 31 December 2023 or earlier. STB cautioned that the transition to the electronic licence only involves changes to licence design and its mode of delivery. Travel agents are still required to adhere to regulations on licence display.

For more information, please visit the TRUST portal.

https://trust.stb.gov.sg/site/content/tagaem/landing-page/bulletin-board/bulletin-board-news.html?id=256