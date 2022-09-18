KLM adds Aarhus route

SINGAPORE, 19 September 2022: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will establish a direct air link between Amsterdam and Aarhus, the second largest city in Denmark.

It will become the fourth Danish city to be served by KLM directly from Amsterdam, the other three being Copenhagen, Aalborg and Billund.

“We can see a strong increase in demand for travel out of Denmark. Danes both search for and book trips far more than before the pandemic…Denmark is an important market for Northern Europe, and therefore, we are happy to be able to add Aarhus to our route network,” said Air France KLM Denmark sale director Anita Wagner Feddersen.

Aarhus, the second-largest city in Denmark, is located on the eastern shore of Jutland in the Kattegat sea. KLM will fly to Aarhus Airport, located 40 km northeast of the city

For the inhabitants of the Aarhus area, it will open up travel to popular destinations in Southern Europe and further afield.

“It is very promising for a future collaboration that KLM chooses to prioritise Aarhus, and it emphasises that KLM has seen the travel potential that is present around Aarhus”, said Aarhus Airport CEO Brian Worm.

KLM has recognised the interest in the Scandinavian and Finnish markets from elsewhere, opening several winter season routes to destinations such as Kittilä, Rovaniemi and Tromsö.