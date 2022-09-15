Malaysia’s meetings are back on track

KOTA KINABALU, 16 September 2022: Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will jointly organise the 6th World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2022 from 28 to 30 November 2022 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia.

Themed “Tourism Futures Reimagined”, the conference will deliver an interdisciplinary platform that champions thought leadership on tourism futures and strategies driving tourism’s recovery and resilience in a post-pandemic world.

WTC 2022 will feature a line-up of world-renowned speakers for the following four sessions:

Session 1: Decoding Tourism Futures – Foresight and Scenarios;

Session 2: Discovering Niche Opportunities for Growth;

Session 3: Redefining Tourism Success – Inspiring Stories;

Session 4: Rebuilding Tourism Resilience and Readiness.

WTC 2022 is an inspiring addition to Malaysia’s 2022 Calendar of Events with a full return to in-person participation, in line with Malaysia’s reopening of international borders on 1 April 2022.

The conference will be hosted at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.

Conference Agenda

Day 1 – 28 November, 09:00–10:00

Opening Ceremony

Session 1: Decoding tourism futures – Foresight and Scenarios.

Session 2: Discovering niche opportunities for growth.

Day 2 – 29 November 2022

Session 3: Redefining tourism success – Inspiring Stories.

Session 4: Rebuilding tourism resilience and readiness.

Day 3 – 30 November 2022

Technical tour for international delegates