Skål toasts visiting VIP

BANGKOK, 22 September 2022: Skål International Bangkok, led by the club’s president James Thurlby, recently organised a cocktail reception for its members to welcome Bill Haswell, Skål International Kuala Lumpur, on his trip to visit Thailand.

Novotel Bangkok on Sukhumvit Soi 20 hosted the event that was also attended by students from Assumption University who are studying tourism hospitality.

From left

Andrew J. Wood, President of Skål International Asia.

Bill Haswell, President of Skål International Kuala Lumpur.

Earth Saisawang, President of Hotel’s Public Relations Club of Thailand.

James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok.

Kanokros Wongvekin, Director of Public Relations of Skål International Bangkok and former President of Hotel’s Public Relations Association of Thailand.

Marvin Bemand, Vice President of Skål International Bangkok.