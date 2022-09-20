Air India sets out its stall

NEW DELHI, 21 September 19 2022: Air India unveiled Tuesday a comprehensive transformation plan that its management says will establish the airline as a world-class global airline.

The makeover plan is titled “Vihaan.AI”, which in Sanskrit signifies the dawn of a new era, with identified objectives for Air India over the next five years.

As part of Vihaan.AI, Air India has put into place a detailed roadmap with clear milestones focussing on dramatically growing both its network and fleet, improving reliability and on-time performance, and taking a leadership position in technology, sustainability, and innovation.

Over the next five years, Air India targets to increase its market share to at least 30% in the domestic market while significantly growing its international route network and rebuilding market share.

Vihaan.AI is based on the extensive feedback from Air India employees on their aspirations and hopes for the airline’s growth. It focuses on five key pillars, exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership, and commercial efficiency and profitability.

While the immediate focus of the airline remains on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth, the medium-to-long term focus will be on building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said: “This is the beginning of a historic transformation for Air India. We are laying the foundation for a brave new Air India, with a renewed sense of purpose and incredible momentum.”

Recently Air India announced its first major fleet expansion post its acquisition by the Tata Group earlier this year.

(Source: Air India)