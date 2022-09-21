Responsible travellers head for Japan

BANGKOK, 22 September 2022: YouGov’s latest study shows that Thai travellers who evaluate a destination on its responsible tourism credentials consider Japan the top choice.

There are considerable variations in the 18 markets studied when determining which destinations are included in the charts.

Thai travellers led off with Japan, followed by South Korea (second), Switzerland (third), Singapore (fourth) and the US in fifth place.

Singaporeans shared the same perception voting Japan top of the list for responsible tourism, but New Zealand took second place, Australia third, Switzerland fourth and Malaysia fifth.

YouGov’s study released Tuesday offers a benchmark for brands and destinations to evaluate their positions in the context of sustainable travel and how they perform in reaching out to responsible travellers.

Responsible travellers in Thailand are defined as those who are wellness-focused, culturally minded and care about environmental impact. According to YouGov’s latest report for the travel and tourism sector, most want to travel to Japan.

YouGov Travel Rankings 2022: Travel brands through the eyes of Responsible Travellers are aimed at understanding how travel brands differentiate in the eyes of responsible travellers and the brands and destinations that score higher in terms of consideration amongst this audience group. YouGov DestinationIndex measures the public’s perception of destinations daily across a range of measures.

Covering 18 international markets, the brands and destinations included in this year’s report were ranked based on a Consideration Score over 12 months, from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

YouGov data shows that almost half of all consumers across 43 countries (46%) like it when brands get involved in social issues.

In contrast, more than two in five consumers worldwide (44%) say they try to buy only from socially and environmentally responsible companies.

“The sustainability trend will only continue to accelerate, and the winners will be those who were first to take their organisations, people, investments, innovation and customers on the journey to be more environmentally friendly and eco-conscious,” the study’s preamble stated.

After Japan – which had a Consideration Score of 40.8% among responsible travellers – was South Korea (22.6). Switzerland, the highest-ranked European destination, came in third (21.4). This was followed closely by Singapore (18.0).

The US rounded off the top five with a Consideration Score of 15.8. China (15.2), France (15.1) and Australia (13.0) were next, followed by Asian destinations Hong Kong (12.8) and Lao (12.6), which completed the rankings.

Check the leading brands and destinations in the eyes of sustainable travellers in the full report here

Methodology:

YouGov publishes brand rankings yearly based on the data from our always-on brand tracker, YouGov BrandIndex and destination tracker, YouGov DestinationIndex. Both travel brands and destinations are tracked daily worldwide, enabling us to consistently and accurately measure consumer attitudes towards those brands (organisations in the travel industry and countries tracked in a dedicated YouGov BrandIndex sector survey).