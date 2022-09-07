Langkawi negotiates for more flights

LANGKAWI, 8 September 2022: Yet to fly commercially, MYAirline held talks with LADA officials last week on its intentions to fly to Langkawi from its home base at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 2.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed, but LADA needs to attract more airlines to serve the popular holiday island. Malaysia’s domestic market is a priority to boost visits for the remainder of the year and in 2023.

Photo Credit: MYAirline

Aviation sources say it is very likely the airline will concentrate on popular holiday destinations such as Kuching in Sarawak, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, Penang and Langkawi, competing head-on with AirAsia Malaysia.

Photo Credit: LADA. Face to face talka with MYAirline.

Earlier this week, MYAirline recruited AirAsia’s former China president, Kathleen Tan as its chief executive advisor. The airline’s website is still under construction, with career opportunities the only tag functioning. MYAirline’s LinkedIn page suggests it has already recruited 90 employees.

MYAirline gained approval from the Malaysian Aviation Commission last January to operate low-cost airline services in Malaysia. It named Rayner Teo as its CEO.

So far, it has not hinted at a launch date for commercial flights or the destinations it will serve but must secure an Air Operator’s Certificate no later than the end of the year. The airline has taken delivery of three Airbus A320s.

Photo Credit: LADA) Exploring new flight options with MH.

Talks with Malaysia Airlines

Earlier this week, LADA and Malaysia Airlines discussed “strategic cooperation” to boost flights to Langkawi and draw more tourists to the island, both domestic and international.

Officials from LADA and the airline discussed adding new routes to Langkawi, starting with an expansion of direct services to Singapore.

Other priorities discussed included digital marketing and the airline’s ‘Side Trip Bonus’ campaign, where tourists can get free tickets when transiting in Malaysia, especially international tourists.