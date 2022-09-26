MTF tackles rebuilding task

QUANG NAM, Vietnam, 27 September 2022: Ministers and national tourism organisations from all the six member countries of the Greater Mekong Sub-region, including Myanmar, will address the Mekong Tourism Forum’s overarching theme “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience.

Twenty-five speakers from six Greater Mekong Subregion countries (Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam) have been confirmed for the Mekong Tourism Forum scheduled for 12 to 13 October in Quang Nam, central Vietnam.

Mekong Tourism Forum 2022: Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience Quang Nam, Vietnam, 12 – 13 October 2022.

Panellists will recommend three focus areas: Social Enterprises, New Ways of Connecting Sustainable Tourism Suppliers and Buyers, and Technology.

Leading private sector panellists addressing those issues include Daniel Gelfer of Agoda, Willem Niemeijer of YAANA Ventures, Tean Ly of Seeva Capital, Jason Lusk of Clickable Impact, Mika Cui of JNE Group, Duangmala Phommavong of EXO Travel Lao, Mayur (Mac) Patel of OAG, Thuy Phuong Nguyen of Plan International/Travelife, and others.

There will also be contributions from leaders and senior executives of the Asian Development Bank, the Pacific Asia Travel Association, and the ASEAN Tourism Association.

The government sector contributions will be led by Nguyen Van Hung, Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam.

The official media statement confirmed senior representatives from ministries and national tourism offices from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand will lead the forum’s overarching theme of “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience.”

As Quang Nam province is the host destination, on 13 October, delegates will have the opportunity to join any of three local themed tours: Culture – a visit to two World Heritage sites: My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An ancient town; Nature – Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve and Tra Que vegetable village; Green & Agritourism – the story of organic agriculture and the circular economy, using Tra Que vegetable village as an example.

The Mekong Tourism Forum will also host a Sustainable Tourism Exhibit comprising 18 tables showcasing sustainable tourism, community-based tourism and local community products. The exhibit will run from 10 to 12 October.

The Mekong Tourism Forum will take place in Hoiana Resort & Golf (Hoiana), on a beach setting just south of Hoi An, the UNESCO-listed heritage city. Danang international airport is 40 minutes from the conference venue.

The Mekong Tourism Forum is free to attend for genuine Greater Mekong Sub-region travel and tourism stakeholders.

Further information and registration: MekongTourismForum.org.

Quang Nam and green tourism are the focus of Visit Vietnam Year 2022.