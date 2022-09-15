SINGAPORE, 16 September 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced its latest EMBARK with NCL episode, “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” a heated culinary competition starring three NCL chefs competing to have their winning dish featured aboard the recently launched Norwegian Prima.

On the heels of a history-making debut in Reykjavik, Iceland, this next “EMBARK” episode showcases the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine by presenting the ultimate face-off among talented NCL chefs. Hosted by Norwegian Prima Cruise Director Simon Akinwolere and NCL’s Senior Director of Culinary Development and Operations Christian Pratsch, viewers will get a front-row seat to this high-stakes cooking showdown as each competing chef steps up to the challenge, flexing their culinary skills and sharpening their knives to whip up three creative dishes for judging. Only one winner will be proclaimed, earning them bragging rights and the honour of having their dish savoured by thousands of NCL guests around the world.

“We have a history of delivering some of the best cuisines at sea,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “In fact, we are investing heavily in our food and beverage experience, so what better way to get the creative juices flowing than a friendly competition amongst our talented chefs, Sommer continued, ‘The Great Cruise Cookoff’ invites viewers into the kitchen and gives them a seat at the table to witness the behind-the-scenes action. I can’t wait for our guests to see, smell and savour the winning dish!”

Corporate Executive Chef Michael Koertgen, Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau and Corporate Executive Chef Didier Lailheugue Participate in the ‘The Great Cruise Cookoff.’

In “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” Corporate Executive Chef Michael Koertgen, Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau, and Corporate Executive Chef Didier Lailheugue, are given 60 minutes to prepare three incredible dishes using three distinct ingredients. Once the time is up, the chefs will present their plates to be judged and proclaimed the winning chef of the first Great Cruise Cookoff.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a long-standing history of delivering the highest level of cuisine at sea by offering innovative dining concepts with each new ship, most recently aboard Norwegian Prima, boasting 18 dining options on board, including the debut of Palomar, a high-end Mediterranean-style restaurant, Nama, a contemporary sushi house, and the brand’s first Indulge Food Hall, featuring 11 eateries. NCL is making a significant food and beverage investment to elevate the guest experience through globally sourced quality products, increased staffing levels to provide even more exceptional service and brand-new main dining room menus, which first debuted aboard Norwegian Prima. This next episode of EMBARK with NCL further showcases NCL’s commitment to offering the best cuisine at sea by tapping its chef’s creativity with a friendly competition.

To watch the next episode of EMBARK with NCL, “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” tune in on 16 September 2022, at 8 am SGT at www.ncl.com/embark or Facebook. For more information on EMBARK with NCL or to watch the complete collection of available content, visit www.ncl.com/embark.

