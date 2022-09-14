Lufthansa Group and Amadeus extend partnership

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2022: Lufthansa Group and Amadeus are expanding their partnership to modernise travel distribution and retailing further.

Lufthansa Group airlines’ NDC-sourced content will be available via the Amadeus NDC interfaces – Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Travel API and Cytric Travel & Expense.

This includes NDC offers from Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Eurowings Discover, including continuous pricing and a wide range of ancillary services. Beyond NDC offers, travel sellers will continue accessing Lufthansa Group airlines content through existing EDIFACT technology.

“The Lufthansa Group remains fully committed to shaping the aviation industry and modernising air travel experiences for our passengers,” said SWISS chief commercial officer and board member Tamur Goudarzi Pour.

“I am excited that with the signing of this groundbreaking distribution agreement, which also enables the introduction of two NDC models, we continue on our path to modernise airline retailing together with our long-term partner Amadeus. Together, as industry leaders, we will substantially accelerate the penetration of modern industry standards such as NDC on a global scale.”

Lufthansa Group and Amadeus are working to integrate the airlines’ NDC offer into the Amadeus Travel Platform, targeting a gradual global roll-out in Q4 2022 onwards, commencing in selected European markets, and thus enable shopping, booking, payment and servicing in a solution that is fully integrated into the Amadeus ecosystem. In the following months, the range of content and functionalities will be continuously expanded.