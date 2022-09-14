CWT joins sustainable tourism council

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2022: CWT, a B2B travel management platform, announced this week it had become a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s (GSTC) global network.

A longstanding advocate of sustainable corporate travel, this partnership will see CWT become an active contributor to the critical work GSTC delivers towards its drive to widespread adoption of universal sustainable travel and tourism principles.

“GSTC is delighted that CWT joins the rapidly growing list of major brands that see the value in applying the GSTC Criteria and our programs as part of their commitment to enhancing the sustainability of their extensive operations and supply chain,” said GSTC chief executive officer Randy Durband.

Last June, CWT launched enhanced CO2 emission reporting to underpin responsible travel programs. This followed the launch of carbon footprint indicators in March 2022. Committed to building momentum for change in its industry for the future, CWT continues to work with pioneers, such as the award-winning carbon intelligence platform called Thrust Carbon.

“CWT has worked with its customers and partners for over a decade to provide innovative sustainable corporate travel solutions and insights. We are thrilled to be part of the GSTC family, combining our efforts and influence to drive awareness and adoption of standards for sustainable travel,” said CWT vice president of product management Charlie Sullivan.