MH picks up World Travel Award

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 September 2022: Malaysia Airlines has been named Asia’s Leading Airline for Business Class at the 29th World Travel Awards.

The airline emerges as the winner after receiving the most votes from industry participants, consumers, media, and travel professionals across the region, outperforming other nominated full-service Asian airlines.

Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lasting change in travelling preferences, we constantly improve and enhance our products… One of our most prominent innovations includes our business class fare structure which was redesigned to match the value proposition of business class passengers and market demand. Our Business Class fare family makes Malaysia Airlines one of the few airlines worldwide to offer flexibility and multiple perks.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Aviation Group is now partnering with Singapore Tourism Board to Promote Destination Singapore. The airline and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) established an inaugural, multi-faceted partnership earlier this month to promote Singapore to travellers, building on the strong momentum of travel reopening in Singapore and Malaysia.

The partnership will promote Singapore as a destination of choice for travellers with varied interests and give them exclusive access to MAG’s extensive travel and lifestyle-related services, including Malaysia Airlines and Firefly. It will also leverage Malaysia Airlines’ tour operating arm, MHholidays, providing curated travel packages for single to group travel, including flights, hotel stays, attractions and new experiences in Singapore.